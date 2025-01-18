Over 300 IVS sites this year as $6.2B plugged into Safe Country Initiative

As part of efforts to enhance security across the country using smart technology, the Guyana Government has injected some $6.2 billion into the Safe Country Initiative.

“[This] is an initiative that takes advantage of advanced technology and in an effort to decentralise our crime fighting capabilities and efficiently detect criminal activities,” Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh disclosed during Friday’s presentation of Budget 2025.

Last year, Government spent $2.2 billion on this initiative to augment the Guyana Police Force’s investigative and surveillance expertise.

To date, over 400 Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) sites were completed in priority areas in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10.

This year, another 320 IVS sites will be established as part of efforts to build out a more effective policing system based on the deployment of smart technology.

“We will be spending $6.2 billion to further roll out Intelligent Video Surveillance systems to improve coverage and upgrade the technology. This will see a significant expansion in the capabilities of the Safe Country Initiative.”

This sum is part of an overall $34.4 billion that has been earmarked in Budget 2025 for the Guyana Police Force to further execute its mandate.

This funding will go towards enhancing the Force’s infrastructure ($4.7 billion); building its transport fleet ($2 billion); and training of ranks in specialised areas including crime scene management, cybersecurity, and forensic video analysis, among others ($250 million).

Additionally, a further $156.6 million will go towards bolstering the 445 policing groups – a total membership of over 8,300 persons – across the country with the formation of another 45 community policing groups (CGPs).

