Over 260 health practitioners trained to treat mpox as Guyana remains alert

By: Trichell Sobers

Amid the global outbreak of monkeypox – an infectious disease that can make persons very sick and even lead to death – local authorities have ramped up efforts to ensure it does not reach Guyana’s shores.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony told reporters today that already, authorities have ensured the training of some 270 health practitioners to diagnose, treat and reduce the spread of monkeypox (mpox).

While there are no known cases recorded in the country, Dr Anthony explained that more health workers will be exposed to the training in the event of an outbreak locally.

“So, I think we are quite prepared,” the Health Minister noted.

Last month, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

Mpox has been reported in the DRC for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily over that period. Last year, reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 15 600 cases and 537 deaths.

Guyana has already put systems in place at ports of entry to screen persons entering the country. The country is also in the possession of the necessary vaccines.

