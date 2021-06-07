Over 25,000 households across 300 communities affected by flooding – CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says since May 18, 2021, it has received reports of over 25,000 households in more than 300 communities across the country being impacted by flooding.

In a statement today, the Commission noted that it is working with stakeholders including Central Government, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, Regional Democratic Councils, the Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organisations to provide food, cleaning supplies and shelter to flood-affected residents.

All regions across the country have been affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Kwakwani in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is one of the most impacted community with a total of 90 residents evacuated to shelters being managed by the CDC. The Aroaima Nursery and Primary Schools currently accommodate 36 residents, with 33 at Kwakwani Primary School, 7 at Kwakwani Secondary School Hostel and 42 at Hururu Day Care Center.

Earlier this month, President Dr Irfaan Ali assessed severely affected communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region Ten including Lamp Island, Kwakwani, Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Landern’s Ville where he assured residents whose homes and farmlands are under water that the Government and stakeholders including the CDC will ensure that they receive water, food and health supplies.

To date, the CDC has dispatched 2,250 food hampers and 2,000 cleaning hampers to support affected residents in the region. This is in addition to hampers distributed through Local Organs and Central Government.

During visits by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, a total of 1200 food and cleaning hampers were distributed to residents in areas including Rockstone, Coomacka, Spikeland, Old England, Three Friends, Malali, Nottinghamshire, Muritaro and Kara Kara.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security also distributed personal care and hygiene packages for babies, women and girls, and the elderly.

Monitoring of water-borne diseases continue by the Ministry of Health which has already dispatched a team to conduct assessment and provide medical supplies.