Over 25,000 Guyanese employed as investors grow in forestry sector

Guyana’s forestry sector has attracted several new investors and expanded to employ more than 25, 000 Guyanese over the past few years due to the outstanding performance of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat shared these sentiments on Tuesday, as he lauded his ministry’s achievements during a press conference at the GFC’s Head Office on Water Street, Georgetown.

Minister Of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat (CENTRE) Permanent Secretary Joslyn McKenzie (left), and heads of agencies at the press conference

Minister Bharrat explained that as a result of the added investors and spike in both direct and indirect employment, the sector’s production hiked to 20,000 cubic metres in 2024.

A total of 12 lumber yards and 25 new sawmills were opened across the country last year.

This indicates the significant strides made by investors to boost the forestry sector while providing employment opportunities to persons within various communities.

“It shows clearly that the confidence has been renewed in Guyanese, investors and stakeholders to invest in the forestry sector,” Minister Bharrat stated.

There has also been an increase in the number of furniture factories while several companies have invested in kiln drying process of wood.

This process leads to better quality of wood products and by extension enhances the quality of the products being exported as well.

Minister Bharrat revealed that the GFC is tasked with looking at the forest economy and how alternative economic opportunities can be created in forest communities apart from harvesting trees.

He further explained that this will tie into the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) that focuses on keeping the deforestation rate at a minimum.

“We probably have the lowest deforestation rates in the world, even lower than our target set in the LCDS. Moving towards value-added and finding alternative economic opportunities in forested communities will significantly go towards reducing deforestation even further,” the minister stated.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had previously proposed honey production as an additional economic opportunity within the forestry industry.

The CFC is also looking at the possibility of bamboo cultivation. (DPI)

