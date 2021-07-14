Over 25% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony disclosed today that a total of 122,050 persons are fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus, representing some 25.3% of the adult population.

In fact, a total of 240,392 persons have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 49.4% of the population.

Within the past weeks, the active cases of COVID-19 have been relatively declining, with the figure standing at just over 1300 as at July 13.

Since March 2020, over 20,000 positive cases of the virus were detected locally – 1321 of which remain active.

Presently, there are a few hotspots across the country, particularly in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) where spikes were reported across a few communities. There are 39 cases in St Ignatius, 33 in Lethem, 19 in Tapachinga.

Other locations being monitored include Sister’s Village in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) with 20 cases, Sophia in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) with 20 cases and New Amsterdam in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with 32 cases.

Over in Wismar and Mabura in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), there are 17 cases each.