Over 240 rooms now available as Royal International Hotel officially opens

The Royal International Hotel has officially opened for business, adding 241 rooms to Guyana’s room stock and it currently employs 50 persons – most of whom are Guyanese.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday evening, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said the hotel further strengthens Guyana’s position as a premiere destination for business and leisure travellers.

She said the government continues to place significant emphasis on boosting the country’s room stock because this positions Guyana as a strong contender for major international events and conferences. She added that the major events being hosted in our country have significantly increased visitor arrivals, a figure she anticipates will exceed 400,000 in 2025.

“The presence of hotels such as this creates greater opportunities for complementary services, including transportation providers, tour operators, and local artisans, all of whom stand to benefit from the spending power of international guests,” she told the audience.

Minister Walrond described the investment as a vote of confidence in the strength of the tourism sector and the economic policies of the government.

“Each of these establishments is instrumental in shaping an integrated tourism ecosystem that is essential for the long-term success of our industry,” she noted.

She encouraged the hotel’s management team to uphold the highest hospitality standards, emphasising that the facility represents the brand, ‘Destination Guyana’.

“Your commitment to excellence will determine the experiences and perceptions of our visitors,” the minister stressed.

She urged the hotel to actively collaborate with local tour operators to develop comprehensive pre-booked packages for guests. She also challenged the hotel to incorporate local culture, art, and cuisine into their offerings.

Minister Walrond highlighted a recent study that featured 30 local tour operators. She revealed that through those operators, over 6000 tours were booked and over 14,000 persons travelled to various destinations in the country.

“The Government of Guyana will continue to partner strongly with the private sector to stimulate travel,” Minister Walrond emphasised.

The Royal International Hotel and Mall is situated a short distance from the Botanical Gardens, the National Cultural Centre, the city’s seawall, and the commercial hub of Georgetown. The building also houses a supermarket, a gym, a conference centre, a gaming facility and a lounge. Its conference hall can accommodate more than 500 persons.

