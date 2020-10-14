Over 2000 persons recovered from Covid-19 in Guyana

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that as of today, 2487 persons would have recovered from Covid-19 to date.

The information was provided in the daily dashboard released by the Ministry.

It was revealed that within the past 24-hours, there were 24 new cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 3589.

The death toll remains at 106.

The number of persons in institutional isolation is 80 while the number of persons in home isolation is 900. The number of persons in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit is 16.