Over 2000 persons affected by flooding in Reg.1

Over 2000 persons are currently affected by the floods in communities across Region One (Barima-Waini).

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley told INews that no villages have experienced any recent episodes of floods, but communities that were inundated over the past few weeks remain affected.

Some communities that remain waterlogged are Hosororo, Koriabo, Aruka, Morawahanna, St Dominic, Ibataro, Smith Creek, Arakaka, Chinese Landing, Kokerit, Waikerebi, Black Water, and Redhill Village.

Ashley noted that the communities are being constantly monitored and it has been observed that water is receding.

While some villages have received relief packages, the Chairman noted that others are en route to be distributed.

“As it relates to help to the affected residents, we would’ve done assessments across the region in every village and we would’ve provided a report to the central government,” he explained, noting that central government has already responded and the relief supplies are on their way.

The Regional Chairman noted, however, that it may take some time to distribute the supplies to affected areas due to the rough terrain.

As it relates to the impact of the floods on the farming communities, the regional official said they are also awaiting the intervention of the central government.

“We have also been advising our farmers to safe guard whatever planting materials they have for when we go back to the extent of normalcy with the floods and so forth,” the Chairman added.

In terms of infrastructural damages, he revealed that the Wauna Bridge which connects the village of Five Star to Big Creek has suffered some defects. He said there are other minor infrastructural damages across the region.