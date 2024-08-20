Over 200 hinterland, riverine villages to be connected to internet soon – Sukhai

The government is aggressively pursuing the completion of internet connectivity in 203 hinterland and riverine communities, thereby bridging the digital divide between the hinterland and the coast.

The initiative is being carried out through the Office of the Prime Minister.

This was according to Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai while delivering remarks, at the opening of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, on Monday.

“In a couple short months from now, I know that we will be able to complete the batch of 203 villages [who will be] fully connected to the internet,” she disclosed.

Minister Sukhai emphasised that this will further transform hinterland communities and open up numerous opportunities for residents.

Additionally, individuals pursuing studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) will also benefit from the initiative.

In collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, the ministry has been training managers of the information and communication technology (ICT) hubs over the last 18 months.

The training will equip them with the relevant skills and knowledge to effectively manage the ICT hubs.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, disclosed that high-speed internet would soon be rolled out in the villages across Region Seven.

A total of 138 ICT hubs have already been constructed in many hinterland and riverine communities, and the government plans to build 200 hubs by the end of 2024.

More than $1 billion has been invested in ICT countrywide over the past three years. [DPI]

