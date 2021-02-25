Over 20 companies submit bids for construction of Eccles-Mandela highway

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has achieved another key milestone for the construction of the Eccles, East Bank Demerara to Mandela, Georgetown highway, as more than 20 companies have submitted bids for the execution of the project.

The bids were opened today at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Main and Urquhart Street, Georgetown.

On site were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, CEO of NPTAB, Mr. Arvind Parag and Director, Mr. Mark Conway, while the bidders joined virtually.

The CEO stated that the coming highway is one of many initiatives by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, geared at infrastructure development, as well as, improving and modernizing the lives of Guyanese.

“Persons traversing the East Bank corridor will be able to do so with much greater ease and comfort. This new four lane highway will open lands for commercial and residential purposes, and will turn this throughway into a vibrant and bustling zone,” CEO Greaves said.

He further noted that CH&PA is pleased to be the executing agency of the multi-million-dollar project and staff will be ensuring the project is completed in keeping with the set criteria.

“We can assure everyone that we will ensure this project is completed successfully, with all the required quality standards in place and all timelines strictly kept. We will hold the contractors accountable as we will accept nothing less than what they have signed up for. Quality will not be sacrificed, over expediency. Our President has made a promise, we will ensure it is kept,” the CEO affirmed.

On Wednesday last, CH&PA hosted a pre-bid meeting geared at sensitizing bidders on key requirements, environmental impacts, the procurement process, and all other necessary elements in the preparation and execution of this transformational project.

Further, the agency held an Inter-agency Coordination Committee (ICC) meeting on Friday, to discuss the construction of the highway. The ICC meeting featured a number of stakeholders from Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Bureau of Standards among others, who were given the platform to raise concerns and make recommendations on the way forward.

Once completed, the four lane road will run a length of 2.8 kilometer and width of 3.5 meters. It will also feature twelve reinforced concrete bridges with single walkways.

As advertised, works will be divided into six lots: Lot 1- Eccles, East Bank Demerara, Lot 2- Agricola, Lot 3 – Rome, Lot – 4 Huston South, Lot 5 Huston North, and Lot 6- South Ruimveldt. The highway is slated for completion in November 2021. Some $1 billion is being allotted in Budget 2021 to advance the project. [Department of Public Information]