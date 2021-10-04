Over $1M in cash, jewellery stolen as armed bandits rob Corentyne family

A family of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Saturday night robbed by four armed bandits who invaded their house.

The incident occurred at around 21:30hrs as the family were imbibing in their yard.

The family was robbed of over $1M in cash and valuables such as gold and diamond jewellery and cellphones. The bandits also escaped with US$350 in cash.

Reports are that the family of seven was in front of their yard when the four men approached and held the victims at gunpoint.

They then started to demand money and jewellery; and they relieved the victims of the such.

They then made good their escape on foot.

Investigations are in progress.