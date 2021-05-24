Over 1800 active Covid-19 cases

Guyana today registered 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 16,235.

There are now 19 persons in the ICU, 94 in institutional isolation, 1755 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 361 after two more persons who were infected with the virus died.

The latest fatalities are two males: a 69-year-old from Region 1 (Barima-Waini) and 86-year-old from Region 9 (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.