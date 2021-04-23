Over 17,000 ganja plants destroyed at Kuru Kuru

As ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch continue their cannabis eradication exercises, a total of 17,350 ganja plants were destroyed on Wednesday at Kuru Kuru backlands, about 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the Linden- Soesdyke Highway.

Based on information received, acting on a tip, a team of Police ranks went to the area where they found about 10 and a half acres of cultivated land containing approximately, 17,350 marijuana plants. The plants reportedly ranged from two feet to five feet in height.

In addition, some 27 kilograms (60 pounds) of dried marijuana along with two camps, a quantity of groceries, and several pieces of farming equipment were found.

The ganja was subsequently destroyed. At the time of the exercise, no one was found at the location. Investigations are ongoing.