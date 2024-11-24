Over 1300 traffic cases recorded in two days

The Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department has embarked on an aggressive Enforcement Exercise and over the last two days, made out some 1,353 cases for various traffic violations.

Led by Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, the GPF said the exercise was executed “without bias across the country, and this has yielded some positive results.”

“As cases are made, drivers are made aware of the do’s and don’ts, all in an effort to curb lawless/errant use of the road,” the Force added.

During a two-day period (November 21 and 22), traffic ranks made out the following cases in various locations across the country:

Traffic HQ (Georgetown): 73

Reg 1: 1

Reg 2: 58

Reg 3: 204

Reg 4A: NIL

Reg 4B: 385

Reg 4C: 395

Reg 5: 114

Reg 6: 56

Reg 7: 49

Reg 8: 7

Reg 9: 11

Reg 10: NIL

Among the 1,353 traffic cases recorded, only three were Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Here is a breakdown of some of the other prevalent traffic violates recorded:

Exceeding the Speed limit: 121

Failure to wear a Seatbelt: 65

Unlighted motor vehicle (front): 25

Unlighted motor vehicle (rear): 7

Prohibition of tinted glass: 248

Faulty packing of load: 47

Unlicensed driver: 32

Breach of conditions of prescribed fitness: 44

Driver carrying Pillion rider without safety helmet: 11

Driver fails to wear a safety helmet: 24

𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥: 𝟏,𝟑𝟓𝟑 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

