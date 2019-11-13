Over 13 drivers detained for traffic offences

Over 13 drivers were recently detained for committing various traffic offences, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

On November 11, 2019 between 17:50hrs and 20:00hrs, Sergeant 20114 Romace Davidson and other ranks of the Anna Regina Police Station (Regional Police Division #2) carried out a “Traffic Exercise” targeting vehicles equipped with colored lights.

During the exercise, 13 drivers were detained and their vehicles lodged to be examined by a License and Certifying Officer.

Additionally on the said date, Corporal 21303 Sean Murray along with a party of police from the Sparendaam Police Station Traffic Department (Regional Police Division #4(c) conducted a similar exercise on the Sparendaam Public Road.

The following cases were made:

· Breach of prescribed condition of fitness (4)

· Uncertified motor vehicle (1)

· Breach of condition of road service license (1)