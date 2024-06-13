Over 1200 body cameras to be distributed across police divisions

Several ranks from the Guyana Police Force today completed training for the 4th generation of body cameras at the Officers’ Traning Center (OTC).

The training was conducted by the Information Technology and Communication team. Present at the training were Senior Superintendent Mr. Jermaine Johnson, Assistant Superintendent Mr. Devon Sue, Sergeant Matthews, and Corporal Leitch from the Information Technology and Communications Department.

The main objective of this training is to enable officers to capture digital audio-video evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court cases. The body cameras will also assist officers in recalling facts and details captured by the equipment and accurately documenting a chain of events when writing reports. Furthermore, the cameras will help assess contacts between police officers and the public by reviewing procedures and interpersonal actions.

Mr. Johnson stressed that the implementation of this state-of-the-art equipment aims to safeguard the well-being of police officers. The introduction of the 4th generation body cameras reflects the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their daily operations.

Over the next few weeks, more than 1200 body cameras will be evenly distributed across all police regional divisions. Continuous training sessions are planned to ensure that all officers are proficient in using the new technology. This initiative represents a significant step toward modernizing the Guyana Police Force and building trust and confidence within the community.

