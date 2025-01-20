Over 110lbs of ganja found at incomplete Mahaicony building

Some 113.05 pounds of marijuana was unearthed at an unfinished concrete building located at Washclothes Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The discovery was made by ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch, Eve Leary, who conducted searches on Sunday afternoon at the incomplete building.

During the search, four large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing suspected cannabis were found. However, no arrest was made.

On return to the Narcotics Branch, the narcotics were weighed, where it amounted to 113.05 lbs. Investigations are ongoing.