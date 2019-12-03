Over 100lbs of ganja seized in vehicle behind Botanical Gardens

Over 102lbs of marijauna was seized during an operation by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Monday night.

The bust was made behind the Botanical Gardens at around 20:00hrs.

Reports are that Jairam Lallman was transporting the suspected narcotic from a location in Berbice to a given location in Georgetown when the car he was driving was intercepted on Mandela Avenue.

According to CANU, the car was searched and parcels of suspected bulk marijuana were found in the trunk.

Three other persons are in custody assisting with this investigation.