Over 1000kg of cocaine & 2000kg of marijuana destroyed

Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning destroyed a large quantity of illegal drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and methamphetamine.

The drugs were destroyed by fire at a location along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Head of CANU James Singh revealed that the over 1000 kilograms of cocaine and over 2000 kilograms of marijuana were among the destroyed narcotics which were seized within the last two years.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, speaking to reporters at the event, explained that the drugs which were destroyed are related to cases which have been completed in the courts.

He went on to speak about the success of his Ministry in clamping down on narcotics trafficking.

“Since I became Minister there were successes at Nine Miles, Potaro, Orealla, up in the Kwakwani area…,” Minister Benn said.