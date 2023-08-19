Over 1000 persons prosecuted for traffic offences caught by traffic cams on Mandela to Eccles Highway

For 2023, so far, over 1000 road users have been captured on speed cameras situated on the Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway, and prosecuted for committing traffic offences, including speeding and failing to wear their seatbelts.

Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen made this disclosure on Friday during an interview with this publication.

These speed cameras were positioned along the highway last year, aimed towards automatically photographing vehicles going above the speed limit. These vary along the roadway at 30 kmph, 50 kmph, and 80 kmph.

Since their placement, road users breaking a number of traffic laws, have been recorded.

“So far, we have prosecuted over 1000 persons and we continue to prosecute persons who commit those offences in that environment, as it relates to speeding and persons who fail to wear seatbelts. This exercise is ongoing and we also look at all our cameras around Georgetown under the smart city,” Stephen said.

For persons who fail to adhere to the court stipulations following their breach of traffic laws, he explained that they are issued arrest warrants to ensure their compliance.

“We are currently on a warrant drive for persons who fail to pay their tickets. The warrant drive is a part of our Respect the Road campaign…so we’re able to execute those warrants to ensure that persons pay the ticket. We are also able to arrest [persons] and ensure that they appear in court [if need be],” the Traffic Chief noted.

This Respect the Road campaign is a recent initiative being rolled out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), in collaboration with the National Road Safety Council, and Impressions Inc.

While the arrest warrant drive forms part of the enforcement arm of this campaign, the other component involves engaging commuters in a public awareness and education campaign.

“So far we have done several bumper stickers across the country and distributed flyers educating road users on how to use the road,” Stephen said.

