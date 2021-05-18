Over 1000 GPL workers to get 5% salary increase for 2020

A total of 1,120 non-management workers of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) are set to benefit from an increase in their wages and salaries.

Chief Labour Officer (Ag) at the Ministry of Labour, Ms. Michelle Baboram on Tuesday accepted the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) between GPL and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

The CLA will see workers benefiting from five per cent increases on their wages and salaries for 2020.

Ms. Baboram commended the parties on reaching the agreement, even as she reminded them that the Labour Ministry is always willing to assist the negotiation process.

“We want to encourage you to continue your bargaining system, noting that the Ministry, I’m always there to facilitate the process of conciliation and these collective labour agreements at any time you have any breakdown,” she said.

Meanwhile, GPL’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Renford Homer said the power company is committed to continued talks that ensures the wellbeing of its employees.

“Management remains steadfast in its intention to continue to negotiate and to engage the union to bring this matter to an amicable conclusion,” he said.

The Deputy CEO added that though workers have genuine expectations for increases in wages and salaries, those agreements hinge on the company’s financial standing, which is subject to numerous external factors. These include the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation and others.

NAACIE’s General Secretary, Mr. Dawchan Nagasar also lauded the agreement, and noted that allowances are in the pipeline for workers.

“There are some fringe benefits that we have already agreed to which will be implemented from 2021, but we haven’t signed that agreement as yet. So, as soon as we finish those discussions and get to an agreement, we will be here again,” Mr. Nagasar disclosed.

GPL and the Union have also agreed to consider proposals for a revised CLA for the 2021-2023 period.