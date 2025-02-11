Over 100 ATMs to be rolled out countrywide; to work with any Visa, MasterCard, Amex cardholders

Over 100 new automated teller machines (ATMs) will soon be rolled out countrywide, allowing holders of credit cards under brands such as Visa and MasterCard a convenient way of accessing cash.

The project will be undertaken by Be Payments (Be!) – a financial technology company that was established in Guyana in June 2024 and is licenced by the Bank of Guyana as a payment service provider.

The ATMs will be placed in heavily-trafficked locations such as supermarkets, malls, gas stations, hospitals, and police stations.

Be! will be responsible for replenishing the cash in the ATMs, which will be compatible with cards belonging to international networks of Amex, Visa, MasterCard, PIX and UPI.

The company has assured that the ATM transaction fees will be affordable, in keeping with existing rates on the market.

The intention is to have these ATMs placed in every administrative region of the country.

According to the company’s Public Relations Officer Sadiya Yahya, they also intend to launch mobile ATM services via special trucks which will travel around various communities.

“We will be arranging a schedule for the different communities such as Black Bush Polder, Yakasari and other farming communities where persons with limited or no access to traditional financial services can have access through us. It’s all about financial inclusion. And yes, everyone would be adequately informed,” she explained.

--- ---