Over 100 active Covid-19 cases in Region Six

Like the rest of the country, the East Berbice-Corentyne Region is experiencing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 100 active cases.

During a regional press conference on Friday, it was revealed that there are 109 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Berbice.

For the month of April, the region recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths. As of Thursday, the region had four deaths for the month of May.

Regional Health Officer Dr Vishalya Sharma says the situation is worrying.

The RHO contended that the responsibility of battling this pandemic rests in the hands of the average man as well as authorities.

She highlighted that persons have not been coming forward to get vaccinated and that there are still large numbers of people who continue to flout the guidelines put in place to protect the population.

While Region Six is leading countrywide regarding the Covid-19 vaccination uptake, there are some communities in the district that are lagging behind.

These include Edinburgh/Glassgow new Housing Scheme, Angoy’s Avenue, Fort Ordenance, Fyrish, Kilcoy, Chesney, Manchester, Nurney, Kindonand and Liverpool.

Region Six has 2,473 persons who are fully vaccinated while there are 29,769 who have received their first shot.