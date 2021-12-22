Over $13B in contracts signed for Eccles-to-Great Diamond Highway

The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing & Planning Authority today signed over $13 billion in contracts for the construction of the Eccles to Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara four-lane Highway.

The contracts have been awarded to twelve contractors by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) following the national competitive bidding process.

Some of the contracts are Guy-America Construction Inc., S. Jagmohan Construction Services, Junior Sammy Guyana Inc., and H. Nauth and Sons Construction.

On the occasion, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues have charged the contractors to complete the project in an efficient and timely manner.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo last month expressed hope that the project can be completed by early 2023.

According to the bid document which was published in the newspapers, the second set of works on the four-lane highway will be divided into 12 lots, with construction expected to last for a period of 15 months per lot.

The first aspect of the project, which runs from Mandela Avenue, Georgetown to Eccles, East Bank Demerara is almost complete.