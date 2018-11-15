Our prayers are with President Granger for a full recovery- Opposition Leader on cancer diagnosis

Opposition Leader and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said that his Party is extremely pleased that President David Granger, who was diagnosed with cancer, is in fine shape and he is expected to recover fully.

According to Jagdeo during a press briefing on Thursday “on behalf of PPP/C I wish the President a full recovery and our prayers are with him, the entire nation, for his safe return and full recovery. This is not a political matter and politics aside we should let him know in Cuba that he has our full prayers…he is the President of Guyana.”

President Granger has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the white blood cells which forms part of the body’s immune system, and is currently receiving treatment in Cuba.



He and First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger departed Guyana on October 30, for Cuba so that he could undergo a medical investigation.

After the President and the First Lady did not return in time for Local Government Elections, held on November 12, speculations were raised as to the state of his health.

An official statement from the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the Republic of Cuba, by Ambassador Halim Majeed, was released on Wednesday night confirming the lymphoma prognosis.

Moreover, the Ambassador explained that Granger initially underwent a surgical procedure and on Wednesday began a second phase of treatment, where he is expected to stay at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) in Cuba for two to three more days.

Majeed also outlined that during this time, the “President has been working and resting in accordance with the advice he has been receiving from his doctors. He is in fine form and a good frame of mind. He is expected to fully recover under the supervision of his doctors.”

PSC

Meanwhile in a statement of their own the Private Sector Commission (PSC) said it was deeply saddened by the news that President Granger has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“We are, however, confident that given his fighting spirit, and the infinite care of his doctors, he will recover fully. President Granger is not just the leader of Guyana, he is also as human as any of us. We pray for our President to get better and for the affairs of the State to return to normal” the Commission posited.

Moreover, the Executive and Membership of the PSC expressed, among other things, the hope that “President Granger will be speedily restored to good health, and that God will bring him back to us safe and sound so that he will be strong enough to continue the leadership of our country…We are hoping that he will be back with us in time to share in the festivities of the Christmas season.”