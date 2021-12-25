Our first Christmas together: The Timothy and Rachael Story

It’s that time of the season again, where love is in the atmosphere and bonds are being formed and new relationships are being birthed. Whether newly engaged or married there is a reason to be even more grateful especially during this Christmas season. It will be the season of many firsts to come as for the first time many couples will be continuing traditions of the old and creating new traditions and memories together with love at the center of it all.

While for some like Timothy Jaikarran and Rachael Jaikarran, their journey begins as the husband and wife will be spending their first Christmas together. Many of you may remember the couple who featured in the Guyana Times 2021 Valentine’s Day edition, back then they were engaged but the duo tied the knot on August 7, 2021 and has been enjoying four blissful months of marriage.

For Timothy and Rachael, it was not always a fairy tale, the couple had their share of hardships in their relationship but nevertheless made it work. They met in church and became friends and from there on the rest was history, they started talking and from there it led them to the altar. But, before marriage spending Christmas was a bit different as the couple would only have a couple of hours outside of church on Christmas day to spend time with each other and after that a few moments video chatting and then off to spend time with their respective families.

This newspaper sat down with the couple and picked their brain as to what new traditions they will be setting and what they are expecting for the holidays.

Q: What was it like before you were married?

Timothy: “I remember it, like it was yesterday. We didn’t get much time with each other but we longed for the day that we would be able to spend that quality time together. We knew that for that to happen we had to remain strong because everything in life is all about patience, and it is my belief that good things come to do those who wait and it did. As you can see, I’m spending my first Christmas with the woman of my dreams.”

Q: Who is going to be doing most of the cooking?

Rachael: “ My husband decided that he will be doing most of the cooking since he loves to be in the kitchen at Christmas. However, we have prepared a list of dishes and agreed on who will be responsible for preparing each dish. While one will be focused on the main course the other will focus on the desserts and drinks.

Q: How do you plan on spending time with both families?

Rachael: “We have prepared a schedule that would allow us to share our time with both families. Whereby Christmas day will be spent with my In-Laws while the next day will be spent with my family.”

Q: How are you going to manage the merging of two traditions this year?

Timothy: “I understand that spending our first Christmas together means that we both will have different ideas on how to celebrate this festive occasion. So, for us, what we have planned on doing is making a compromise mixed with combination. Each of us will be bring out the best of our traditions and combining them, for example with the food they dishes are a mixture of her and me combine. Decorating and shopping etc, we have merged those, so each person will feel at home without having to say the other is being one sided.”

Q: Are there any traditions you are upkeeping this year?

Timothy: “Listen, traditions are a must. There are traditions of old and then there are traditions that we as a couple are going to make. Not saying that old traditions are bad but we have the option of making our own and enjoying it to our hearts content. We intend to go caroling this year, despite the COVID 19 we can still carol in a safe way while observing all the necessary protocols. We are going to go on romantic evenings, cooking in the kitchen together and a plethora of other things.”

The couple explained that it’s a joy and privilege to be spending the first Christmas together as it allows them to appreciate each other’s traditions along with the company of their family and friends. They lamented that spending quality time with the one you love is something that everyone must aspire to have as it is the best feeling in the world, knowing that you will be able to spend forever with your better half. The couple further advised that for those who are going to be spending their first Christmas together, the key is to not just be loving because of the season but have the same love for your partner all 365 days of the year. They noted that nothing is perfect but with God as your example, always maintaining a positive mentality and togetherness any problem can be overcome. In closing the Jaikarran’s said, “We just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a productive 2022.”