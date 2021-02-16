Origin of vessel, nationality of dead persons onboard unknown – Govt

Statement from the Ministry of Public Works

At approximately 14:04 hours on Monday, February 15, 2021, information was received by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) that a small open boat, with supposedly lifeless bodies on board was drifting at sea, approximately 112 nautical miles from Georgetown.

The relevant stakeholders were informed; and in a collaborative effort, sought to find mechanisms to get the vessel into Port Georgetown.

The Maritime Emergency Rescue Coordination Centre was operationalized, and our international partners were contacted to collaborate on the response and for information sharing.

Stakeholders in the private sector, both offshore and onshore, are coordinating with MARAD for the provision of assets to secure and safely tow the vessel into Port Georgetown.

At present, the origin of the vessel and the nationality of the persons aboard are unknown.

This is a highly sensitive and delicate operation and all necessary precaution are being adhere to.