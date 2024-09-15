OPR investigating shooting of bystander during high-speed police chase

See below for full police statement:

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on September 14th, 2024, at approximately 01:50hrs on Robb Street, Georgetown, near a popular nightclub, during which Cassel Nurse, a 27-year-old Businessman from Freeman Street, North East La Penitence, was injured.

A Police Anti-Crime Patrol, led by a Gazetted Officer and other ranks, was on patrol duty when they received information that two men riding motorcycles around the Bourda Market area were acting suspiciously. The information prompted a response from the patrol ranks.

The ranks confronted the two motorcyclists, and when the men saw the ranks, they fled down Robb Street with the ranks in pursuit. One of them drew a firearm and discharged several rounds in the direction of the ranks, while one of the ranks drew his service pistol and fired several rounds at the shooter.

During the exchange of gunfire, the businessman who was standing next to his motor car parked outside the nightclub was shot in the right foot. He was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital for medical treatment, and his condition is regarded as stable.

