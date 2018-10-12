Opposition MPs will submit declarations, but Govt MPs must also comply – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has provided all assurances that Members of Parliament of the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), will submit up-to-date declarations of their assets to the Integrity Commission in due course.

The Opposition Leader gave this commitment at his weekly press conference on Thursday. He was at the time being asked how many PPP Members of Parliament have been declaring their assets.

“I don’t know as yet, but we’ll get it done though, because it’s something that we believe in, so this will be done. When we were in office, we made sure that every Minister did up to 2014” Jagdeo said.

He was quick to question though as to whether the members of the government side of the House have been complying with the law to declare their assets.

“You just ask the other side if they have done so, they have not done so three years. So I hope that we and also the Integrity Commission, go back to the starting point not just for this year but we will have to submit for the last three years , I hope that they are dealing with that. But we will all submit if people have not done so as yet” the Opposition Leader promised.

Earlier this month, Integrity Commission Chairman Kumar Duraisami had stated that only some MP’s have so far submitted their declarations to the Commission.

It was disclosed a total of 1296 letters and declaration forms were sent out to public officers. This includes 69 to the National Assembly; 407 to the various Ministries; 242 to the 10 Administrative Regions and 576 to the various constitutional agencies.

However, only 248 forms were returned to the Commission.