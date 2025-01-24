Opposition MP throws support behind “positive measures” in budget 2025

Budget 2025 was naturally praised by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Members of Parliament when the debates commenced this morning in the National Assembly but in a surprising twist, it also drew support from Opposition Parliamentarian Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Chandan-Edmond, a former PNC General Secretary who is one of the opposition’s point persons on security, hailed aspects of the budget she recognized as transformational in nature.

As a matter of fact, the MP made it clear she supports measures in the budget that promote progress, peace, prosperity and commitment.

“I lend my full support to the positive budgetary measures of this budget. Let us make this a moment where we rise above the fray, where we put the interest of our people first and where we demonstrate that we are worthy of the trust that they have placed in u… I support progress, I support peace, I support prosperity [and] I support commitment,” the Opposition Parliamentarian declared.

Measures like the One Guyana Digital initiative attracted praise from the MP, who nevertheless urged a critical analysis of the project.

When it comes to the security sector, the MP acknowledged the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to training, as well as the PPP/C government’s commitment to modernizing the police force.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues, came out swinging against opposition MP Juretha Fernandes’ previous presentation.

In Fernandes’ presentation, she was unimpressed with the thousands of jobs being created, including in the hospitality sector, going on to downplay jobs such as those in local hotels.

However, her words did not go over well with the government speakers that came afterwards, with Rodrigues lambasting the opposition MP while lauding the work done by workers in the hospitality industry.

In a statement afterwards, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond also castigated Fernandes for dismissing the contributions of hotel workers.

She also cited the fact every hotel in Guyana has a majority of local staff, from junior positions to the most senior ones.

