Opposition meets with US Ambassador

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon accompanied by Leader of the Alliance For Change Khemraj Ramjattan met yesterday with US Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch and the Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Mark Cullinane, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Leader of the Opposition took the opportunity to once again congratulate the election of Joseph Biden to the Presidency of the United States of America and acknowledged Ambassador Lynch as a representative of that Administration.

The meeting focused on a number of issues, in particular matters relating to governance, parliamentary democracy and national security. The Leader of the Opposition shared the Coalition’s views and observations on these issues, and how they broadly affect the Guyanese people, and, specifically, the impact and effect on supporters of the APNU+AFC.

Harmon also requested of Ambassador Lynch that the Opposition be informed of any major changes on US Policy decisions on Guyana.

Moreover, he requested that Opposition views are communicated to Washington on a regular basis, “having regard to the fact that a large section of the local media landscape is unhelpful to the Opposition”.