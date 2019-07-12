Opposition maintains it will not extend life of “caretaker” govt

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) consequential orders handed down earlier today is a major victory for not only the People’s Progressive Party but the country as a whole.

The Trinidad based regional court today reaffirmed that the December passage of the no confidence motion gave effect to Article 106 (6) and (7) which means that the Cabinet including the President should resign and call elections in three months.

This means, according to CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders, that the government is in a caretaker mode.

Jagdeo at a press conference moments after the hearing said while the court did not grant his request to set dates for elections consistent with the separation of powers, the court nevertheless was clear that the coalition is in fact a caretaker mode.

“Today the CCJ pronounce definitively on this matter. So, all of Guyana, we have a caretaker government – a government with limited role…,” he posited

The Opposition Leader maintained that there will no further extension of the government’s life as the PPP is not willing to head back to parliament.