Opposition finds Alves, La Bennet as “unfavourable” candidates for GECOM Chair

The Opposition did not find favour with Attorney Kesaundra Alves and Justice Claudette La Bennet as nominees for the post of chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Alves and La Bennet were submitted as informal nominees by President David Granger, who found them to be “not unacceptable”.

A joint statement from the Opposition and Government stated that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has submitted four more nominees for President Granger to consider.

Jagdeo is in the process of compiling a final list of six nominees to submit to President Granger. From that list, the Head-of-State will choose a GECOM Chairperson.

Already, the President has found four of Jagdeo’s nominees as “not unacceptable”, meaning they could potentially be the new GECOM Chairperson.

Representatives of Jagdeo and President Granger met today at the Ministry of the Presidency where these decisions were made.

Talks are expected to continue tomorrow.

Jagdeo was represented by PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali and Attorney Anil Nandlall.

President Granger was represented by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon and PNC/R Chair Volda Lawrence.