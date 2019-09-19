Opposition “disappointed” with February 2020 timeline

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo this afternoon expressed disappointment with the proposed February 2020 elections timeline.

However, he noted that the People’s Progressive Party will work towards ensuring elections are held no later than February 2020.

According to Jagdeo, he is disappointed in the fact that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission has indicated this timeline to the President when she had only last week said that they are working towards a timeline before the end of the year.

“We’re extremely disappointed with this date but happy that the excuse (that he is waiting for GECOM to advise him before naming a date for elections) taken away from the President,” Jagdeo said.

Nevertheless, the Opposition Leader contended that while the party does not agree with her timeline, it still has faith and confidence in the GECOM Chair’s ability to deliver credible elections.

Jagdeo said he sympathises with the GECOM Chair, whom he said is under pressure because she has to work with an Elections Commissions that is unreliable as well as with commissioners on the government’s side who constantly tries to delay the holding of elections.