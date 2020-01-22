Opposition concerned over Finance Minister meeting with Canadian company printing ballot papers

The Opposition – People’s Progressive Party/Civic – has raised concerns over a scheduled meeting between Finance Minister Winston Jordan and the Canadian company that will be printing Guyana’s ballot papers for the upcoming elections.

GECOM Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Charles Corbin are currently in Canada to oversee the printing of the ballots by Canadian Bank Note Company Limited, which first supplied GECOM with elections materials at the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

In a post on social media on Monday, the PPP/C said it was strange that Jordan, who is also a candidate on the National Top-Up List of the incumbent APNU/AFC, is expected to meet with the company at a time when it is engaged in producing ballot papers for the elections.

“We believe that Jordan’s engagement with the company at this time, during the production of ballot papers and other sensitive material relative to the holding of free and fair elections in Guyana represents, at a minimum, a serious violation of ethics,” the party stated.

To this end, the Opposition party is called on GECOM as well as local and international observers to take note of this development.

The PPP/C is also urging the Canadian company to not engage Jordan at this time.

However, while Minister Jordan has confirmed that there is an upcoming meeting with CBN, he explained that the meeting was fixed since last year and has nothing to do with the electoral process. In fact, he noted that they will be meeting to discuss issues relating to the local lottery sector, where CBN holds a monopoly.

Canadian Bank Note owns the Guyana Lottery Company Limited (GLCL). According to the GLCL website, CBN is a company which supplies printed products and related issuing and control systems in four business areas: lottery systems, identification systems, payment systems and shareholder services.

He pointed out that the meeting with CBN, which is on Thursday, was fixed after the company reached to the Guyana Government.

According to the Finance Minister, there have been some developments in the lotto market and CBN wants a review of those developments that have been taking place in order to maximise their investments in Guyana.

“They have a contract with us which essentially gives them a monopoly in the market so they’re looking on at the developments recently and the court rulings, and they want to know what is the implications for them and their investments… Obviously, they invested quite a bit in the market and so on. So that’s why the meeting is a day or two days, if we can’t meet an agreement. But at the end of the day, we’re hoping to get some kind of understanding going forward…,” Jordan said.

In addition to owning GLCL and getting the contract to print Guyana’s electoral materials, CBN also prints Guyana’s currency notes and recently got a US$12.4 million ($2.5 billion) contract to procure a new border management system to cater for e-passports. This was announced in September last year.