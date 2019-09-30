Home latest news OPINION: EYEWITNESS – This confounded nonsense…
Recent Articles
Charity woman shot during home invasion
A woman is currently hospitalised after she was shot by one of three armed men who invaded her home at Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region...
GPL warns against affixing signage to utility poles
The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has cautioned the general public that it is illegal and dangerous to place signage(s) on the company’s...
Corentyne fisherman found dead
A 45-year-old man of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Friday evening found dead in a canal at Number 66 Village. He has been...
GECOM removes criteria for registered persons to visit offices during Claims and Objections
Amid much criticism, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has removed the criteria for registered persons to visit registration offices during the Claims and Objections...
LETTER: Guyana’s sugar workers have retrogressed rather than progressed under Coalition Govt
Dear Editor, In an article appearing in the September 24 edition of the Guyana Chronicle, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan promised workers in the public...
ANSA McAL launches promotion to help fight cancer
ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) on Monday partnered with the Guyana Cancer Foundation to launch the Pantene promotion under the theme, "Growing stronger with...
Each administrative region gets its own police commander
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has taken a decision to appoint a commander in charge of each of the ten administrative regions in the...
OPINION: EYEWITNESS – This confounded nonsense…
…on elections date “Now you see it; now you don’t!” That, of course, is the spiel of the card players on the hustle at the...
HERO CPL to host Women’s T10 matches
The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are partnering to host two T10 matches...
Unsafe abortion happens when there is not enough access
By Devina Samaroo Jane Doe (not real name) was 15 years old when she found out she was pregnant. At that time, she was about to...