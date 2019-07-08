OPINION: Eyewitness: Jailhouse rock…

…for Winston Jordan
Four years ago, just as the PNC-led coalition sidled into office and made Winston Jordan – up to then just a backroom numbers cruncher in the Budget Office – the High Court ordered a US$2.4M award against the Government to a Trinidadian engineering firm, DIPCON, for road construction they’d done. The Appellate Court and the CCJ both affirmed the judgement— the Parliament had allocated the monies but Jordan refused to sign off. Sounds familiar?? Yup!! That’s the PNC way!!
But DIPCON brought a Contempt Motion against Jordan for disobeying the Courts’ order which was approved by the High Court, who ordered him to be jailed for 21 days. Acting in (PNC) character, Jordan appealed to the Appellate Court through the inimitably incompetent Basil Williams and they affirmed the jail sentence which is to begin tomorrow!! So are they going to Appeal to the CCJ? Your Eyewitness thinks not. After all, Williams argued that Minister Jordan was “the Government”, and as such couldn’t, be sued.
But if the CCJ rules in Jordan’s favour on this ground, then the entire GOVERNMENT would have to resign. After all, they’d already ruled that the President and Cabinet (of ministers) stand resigned, but the GOVERNMENT continues until the next elections. So if ministers are the Government, then the latter will also have to go!! So, it looks like Jordan will be outfitted with an orange jumpsuit and headed for Lot 12, Camp St!!
Moses Nagamootoo claimed when Jordan called for “War Break” at Bartica, he was doing a cover of Bob Marley’s “War” – which had recently been done by Simona “I is” Broomes!! So the Police hadn’t hauled in Jordan for “incendiary” and “inciting” language as they did Jagdeo. Jordan should now know that karma’s a bitch!! But he’s from the generation that knew “the King” Elvis Presley very well so might as well brush up on “Jailhouse Rock”.
Your Eyewitness will nudge his memory: <<<“The warden threw a party in the county jail. The prison band was there and they began to wail. The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing. You should’ve heard those knocked out jailbirds sing… let’s rock everybody, let’s rock. Everybody in the whole cell block… was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock. Number 47 said to Number 3, ‘You’re the cutest jailbird I ever did see,’”>>> Jordan looks like the kinda fella who’d be a cute Number 3 to some burly Number 47!!
But seriously folks, Jordan’s behaviour to the Courts is a reflexive reaction of what’s been inculcated into all members of the PNC ever since Burnham flew their flag over the Appellate Court – then our highest Court.
The Courts must be subservient to them.

…for the Govt??

Basil Williams’ argument why Minister Jordan shouldn’t be jailed is very revealing since it explained why they don’t give a damn about the CCJ’s rulings up to now: “Governments” can’t be jailed. And that’s why, even though the CCJ ruled that in accordance with Art 106 (6) the Cabinet and President stand resigned, Granger and his merry band of ministers have been blithely meeting and making all sorts of decisions!!
And it’s why Guyana has to be very sceptical of returning any PNC-dominated grouping into power. In our Westminster-type parliamentary Government, the Executive President already dominates and controls the legislature through his hand-appointed ministers sitting there and also the rest of the MP’s selected through his grace from the list of candidates. They would rarely buck the President since they’re all hoping to remain in his good books. Charandass was an outlier.
The Judiciary is therefore the only barrier to full-fledged dictatorships. The PNC’s attitude towards the latter makes them a clear and present danger to democracy here.
Forewarned is forearmed!!

…for Trotman

Back in 2016, your Eyewitness thought Raphael Trotman was merely incompetent, being ignorant of the oil industry and yet going solo to negotiate with Exxon’s lawyers. But with the evidence that’s surfaced since, a CoI should investigate him!

