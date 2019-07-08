Home latest news OPINION: Eyewitness: Jailhouse rock…
PNC members among President’s nominees for GECOM Chair
Members of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) are among the unofficial nominees submitted by President David Granger to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for...
President proposes 8 nominees for GECOM Chairman
President David Granger has proposed the names of eight persons he would prefer to be appointed as Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This...
DIPCON Judgement: President saves Jordan from serving jail time
President David Granger earlier today invoked his presidential powers and issued a Grant of Respite in relation to the judgement in the DIPCON Engineering...
Dipcon judgement: AG appeals rejection of stay of judgement application
The Attorney General’s chambers has filed an appeal of the full court’s decision to reject attempts to stay a court order directing Finance Minister...
Wife of dead prisoner seeks $28M compensation from GPF
The wife of 39-year-old Lallbachan Bachan of Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast through Attorney-at-law, Anil Nandlall has filed legal proceedings for compensation since her husband...
Construction of $57M Diamond tarmac, parking lot to commence this week
The Public Infrastructure Ministry on Monday announced that a contract was awarded for the construction of a tarmac for the market and parking lot...
OPINION: Eyewitness: Jailhouse rock…
…for Winston Jordan Four years ago, just as the PNC-led coalition sidled into office and made Winston Jordan – up to then just a backroom...
IVF ‘mix up’: US couple say they gave birth to wrong children
(BBC) An Asian couple who tried to conceive through IVF has claimed that a mix-up at a California fertility clinic left them pregnant with...
Cyclist dies after crashing into car at Vlissengen Road
A 28-year-old man of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown is now dead following an accident at Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of the Ministry of Agriculture. He...
Opinion: The Unruly Horse: A Minister flirting with gaol
By: Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP Attorney-at-Law Guyana’s Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, is currently before the Judiciary for Contempt of Court. Thus far, the Judges have...