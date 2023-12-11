Operations should continue as usual; maintain confidence in economy – PSC urges businesses

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission (PSC):

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana is closely monitoring the recent developments concerning the threat by Venezuela to annex a part of Guyana. We understand that these circumstances may raise concerns within the community, and we wish to reassure the public that every effort is being made to address the situation effectively.

In light of these developments, we urge the general public to remain calm, vigilant, and resilient. It is of utmost importance that information is sourced from verified and credible sources to avoid the spread of misinformation.

To the business community, we emphasize that operations should continue as usual. We encourage business leaders and investors to maintain confidence in the strength of Guyana’s economy.

The Private Sector Commission acknowledges the unity and resilience of the Guyanese people during challenging times. We believe that by staying informed, calm, and focused on our daily activities, we can collectively contribute to the stability and prosperity of our beloved country.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. Our thoughts are with all Guyanese as we navigate through these challenges together.

--- ---