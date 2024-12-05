Operating capacity not affected following fire at Kingston plant – GPL

See full statement from the Guyana Power and Light Inc.:

The Guyana Power and Light wishes to notify the public that a fire occurred on Sunday, December 1, 2024, causing peripheral damage to a 5.5-megawatt (MW) generator at GPL’s Kingston Plant, which is operated and maintained by Power Producers and Distributors Inc. (PPDI).

An initial assessment of damages confirmed that the fire did not compromise the engine’s internal components. However, the electrical wiring and casings were damaged. Efforts are currently underway by GPL and PPDI to have the damaged components replaced.

Generation Supply Remains Sufficient

As reported by Public Work Minister, Hon. Deodat Indar, in an article published today by Demerara Waves, GPL wishes to assure customers that the Demerara-Berbice-Interconnected System (DBIS) is operating with adequate capacity and will continue to do so throughout the holiday season.

The current peak demand is 187 MW, while the available capacity is 194 MWs.

Additionally, two generators with an aggregate capacity of 13 MW that are unavailable due to major overall will be back online by December 10 and 21. This will boost the generation capacity in the DBIS to 207 MW.

Further, preparations are progressing for the arrival of a second power ship, which will contribute an additional 60 MW of electricity. This will be integrated into the DBIS through a new 3.9-kilometre transmission cable connected to the New Georgetown Substation.

It is unfortunate that the previous Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is peddling incorrect information on his Facebook Page.

--- ---