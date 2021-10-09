Recent Articles
10 more unvaccinated people die from Covid-19
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 08, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Eyewitness: Still up in the air…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…that PNC Congress Your Eyewitness just loves a good mystery. But nowadays the genre seems to’ve withered on the (literary) vine, with the pickings getting...
Brickdam Police Station fire will significantly affect criminal justice system – AG
Attorney General Anil Nandlall has posited that the destruction of the Brickdam Police Station and all its records by fire some two weeks ago...
Guyana, Brazil explore closer collaborations to develop local agriculture sector
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha today met with the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Roraima, Brazil Mr. Aluizio Nascimento da Silva. During...
NGSA process benefits from historic quality checking by CXC
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has for the first time since it began setting, marking and managing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) in...
Letter: Granger, Lawrence not fooling any true PNCR member
Dear Editor, David Granger and Volda Lawrence are not fooling anyone with their call for party unity and reconciliation. They are both playing a dangerous political...
Open letter to the Ministers of Housing and Water
This open letter from the Women and Gender Equality Commission is addressed to Ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, who have responsibility for Housing...
Goed Fortuin contractor killed in accident
A 49-year-old man is now dead after he was hit off of his motorcycle by a motorcar on Friday afternoon. The dead man has been...
Superior Concrete Inc returns to Guyana after Directors expelled for visa violation
Superior Concrete Inc, whose Directors – Richard Austin Shamlin and Ian Jones – were ordered to leave Guyana for flouting immigration laws, have returned;...
$4.5M in cocaine, ganja intercepted at Providence
The Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit on Friday intercepted a vehicle with a quantity of cocaine and cannabis at Providence, East bank Demerara. CANU in a release...