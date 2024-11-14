‘Only Coconut’ factory closes after losing TT market; Govt to intervene

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha recently visited the Precision Global Inc. factory on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Precision Global Inc. is the parent company for the ‘Only Coconut’ line of products.

The factory is currently closed following issues with its product and its largest market; Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Mustapha said that the company’s operation was in line with the government’s vision for the local coconut industry. He also said that the government will engage Trinidadian officials in an effort to resuscitate the market.

Vice President of ‘Only Coconuts’ Lesley Ramlall said that the facility was one of the largest in South America and has been exporting quality products to Trinidad and Tobago and other countries and small islands in the region.

He added that with the loss of its largest market in Trinidad and Tobago, it had to cease operations but remains optimistic that the matter will be addressed at the highest level.

The company was established in 2021 and employed over 120 people. When in operation the factory has the capacity to process over 100,000 coconuts daily.

Coconuts Only has a US$8 million production center that manufactures Coconut Flour, Virgin and Refined Coconut Oil, Coconut Chips, etc.

