Online booking and ticketing system being discussed for Essequibo ferry users

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced that discussions are ongoing to develop an online booking and ticketing system for persons seeking to utilise the ferry services to travel to and from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He made the announcement during a recent visit to the Cinderella county to commission several roads in the region.

According to the Minister, talks are ongoing between the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce and Industry. He said such a system will reduce delays, long lines and unnecessary waiting among commuters.

“We want to be able to provide a modern service to Essequibians and other Guyanese using the ferry which will include booking and online ticketing,” he explained.

“If we had online booking, we would know we could only carry 54 vehicles per a trip, we’ll be able to tell number 55 that you not gonna be on this [one],” he added.

“Peoples lives will be at ease. The delays in having to line up to pay and all the rest of it, all of that we’ll be able to do online. So we’re examining closely improving the ferry service,” the Minister assured.

He noted too that “I like a system where there is fairness and everyone is treated with dignity and pride, for me every Guyanese is a VIP meaning a Very Important Person so we want to be able to put that in place.”

On a daily basis, there are three scheduled ferry trips from Parika to Supenaam and vice versa.

Vehicles wishing to board the vessels would often have to arrive hours ahead of the departure time in hopes of gaining a spot on the boat.