Online application introduced for Indian visas in Guyana

The Indian High Commission in Guyana will no longer accept manually filled visa applications and as part of the new process, has introduced biometrics and the Immigration Visa Foreigner Registration Tracking (IVFRT) system.

The High Commission will switch over to online visa application filing with effect from November 1, 2019.

While it will no longer be accepting manually filled-in applications, biometric data collection, including fingerprint data and facial imagery, will be a mandatory requirement for all types of visa applicants.

As a result, all visa applicants will need to first apply online and, thereafter, are mandated to be physically present at the High Commission, located on Church Street, Georgetown for submission of visa applications and biometric data enrollment.

However, before going to the High Commission to submit the passport and visa applications, all applicants must complete the Online Visa Application Registration Form available at http://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/

Additionally, applicants are being asked to ensure that all columns are filled in completely and correctly. The visa application will not be registered by the system unless the application form is completed properly.

While downloading the Visa Application Registration Form from the website, a temporary application ID will be created by the system. This must be noted down by the applicants for future reference. The application form has four pages. Persons must ensure they continue to the next page(s) by clicking on ‘Save and Continue’ until the last page of the form.

After completing the form correctly, click on ‘Verified and Continue’. Upon clicking this, the form will be registered in the system and a dialogue box with the applicant’s name and file number will appear. Click on ‘PRINT FORM’ on this dialogue box.

Then print out the application form. Paste (not staple) one photograph (size 2 x 2 cm) of the applicant on the space provided and clip with the application two more copies of the same photograph.

The printed form should be submitted physically at the High Commission on the next day or subsequently along with: (a) passport; (b) additional photographs; (c) fees; (d) other documentation required for the type of visa applied for, and any other relevant supporting documents. For information on types of visas, documentation required, etc, please visit the High Commission’s website: www.hcigeorgetown.org.

Meanwhile, visa applicants who are resident in St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla should submit the printed application form along with their passport, fees and other documents to the High Commission of India, Georgetown.

The fees, in full, must be paid by the applicants at the time of submission of the application form and passport at the High Commission. Visa fees, once paid, will not be refunded.

The visa application will further be processed by the High Commission officials and visas will be granted/refused subject to necessary clearances from the Indian authorities.

While, in the normal course, visas will be issued within 48 hours of the submission of the application form and fees at the High Commission in respect of nationals of Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

In the case of foreigners residing in these countries applying to the High Commission in Guyana, visas will only be issued after clearance from the Indian Mission in the country of nationality of the applicant and subject to clearance from other Indian authorities.