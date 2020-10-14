One to Four Miles, Port Kaituma to access potable water for the first time – Minister Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal has said that in a matter of weeks residents from One to Four Miles, Port Kaituma, Barima-Waini (Region One) could start accessing potable water in their communities for the first time.

The Minister made this disclosure during a meeting in the community over the weekend.

“By the end of this month, the materials will all be here in this sub-region to commence the laying of [the] pipe network for water distribution from One Mile to Four Miles, up to the toll gate,” he was quoted by DPI as saying.

The rig to dig the well should be in the village by early November, Croal said, according to DPI.

At the close of the visit, Minister Croal urged residents to take advantage of all Government’s programmes to revitalise their economy.

Since it assumed office two months ago, the administration has already started “bringing relief to the people” through the COVID-19 cash grant and the restoration and increase of the “Because we care” school voucher initiative.

“Notwithstanding all of that, in one month we were able to get to present the $329.5 billion budget and were able to reverse much of the hardships placed on the backs of Guyanese from 2015,” he said.

Taxes on air travel, electricity and water have also been reduced, he said and many programmes started before 2015 have been reintroduced.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley reminded residents that the last visit to the community was to seek their support at the 2020 General and Regional Elections. (Excerpts taken from DPI)