One of 2 men in leaked sex video commits suicide

The body of one of the two men who were seen in a leaked video allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Linden on Monday was fished out of Kitty Seawall in the vicinity of Selena on Tuesday morning. Dead is 41-year-old Sherwin Apple also called “Yellow” formerly of William Street Kitty and Silver Town, Wismar, Linden.

He was found lying face down in the mud. There were no marks of violence on his body but there was blood oozing from his nostrils. It is believed that he might have committed suicide by ingesting carbon tablets after the video of him went viral on Facebook.

His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. The now dead man moved back to Guyana from Antigua a few years ago.

Based on preliminary investigations, Apple reportedly went missing at around 19:00h on Monday after telling relatives that his ex-girlfriend who happened to be a relative of the young woman in the video.

He reportedly further told them that the sex was consensual and the content seen in the video was merely a “role play”.

Apple was thrown into the negative spotlight and had been the receiver of harsh criticism after the video showed him and the other man taking turns having sex with the young woman as she begged them to stop.

He was again seen demanding oral sex from the minor while saying demeaning things to her as the second perpetrator recorded the ordeal.

A source close to the investigations however, told “Inews” that the young woman and her mother turned up at the Police Station and denied that she was the person in the said video.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.