Onderneeming residents decry deplorable state of main access road

Residents of Onderneeming Sandpit in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are decrying the deplorable condition of the main access road and called on the authorities to intervene to ensure that the contractor responsible for roadworks fulfils the obligations of the awarded contract.

Presently, the work is halted due to the inclement weather. According to the residents, the road has become nearly impassable, creating significant inconvenience and delays in their daily lives.

A frustrated resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described the difficulties of navigating the road. “It’s nearly impossible to get to where you’re going on time. If I have to be somewhere for 9, I have to leave by at least 7-something,” she explained.

She further highlighted that public transportation operators are reluctant to traverse the road due to the damages caused to their vehicles.

“Vehicles don’t want to work on the road in that condition. They keep complaining about the road damaging their vehicle. And we as residents, we don’t have a choice because we don’t have our own transportation.”

The villagers also expressed dissatisfaction with the approach taken by the contractor as they pointed out that both roads leading to the nearby community of Red Village are now in terrible condition due to ongoing work.

“Long the road supposed to do. Is only now they getting it done, and even though they getting the road done, there is hardly a way for vehicles to pass,” another resident stated.

To make matters worse, the heavy rains have compounded the situation, leaving sections of the ungraded road submerged and nearly unusable. “Now that rain falling, it’s even worse because the road is not graded, and the road getting flooded all things,” the resident added.

The residents are appealing for immediate action to alleviate the challenges they are facing. They are also calling on authorities to monitor the progress of the work and ensure that it is completed in a timely and efficient manner.

