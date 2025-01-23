“Once they’re Guyanese, we have to take them back” – Jagdeo on possible deportations amid US immigration crackdown

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday assured that any Guyanese deported from the United States will be accepted home. His comments came in response to questions from the media relating to the plans by the new Republican Administration in the United States to step up policing of illegal immigration in cities with significant migrant populations.

“Yes, we will take our people back if they’re deported…if they’re Guyanese, then we don’t have a choice but to take them back,” Jagdeo said during his weekly press conference.

Asked about the possibility of the possible pressure on the healthcare and other systems in society, the Vice President said Guyana has accepted other nationalities willingly and cannot turn away its own citizens.

“We believe that if our country can absorb people who come from Venezuela, most are Guyanese and some are none Guyanese, and if we can absorb them in our country and they’re working here and they’re living here decently, then why shouldn’t we do that for our own people?” he questioned.

“This is home to them,” Jagdeo added.

However, he explained that there would be verification that the persons are indeed Guyanese to avoid other nationalities being deported to Guyana.

US media reported that the House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that President Donald Trump can sign as Congress, with some bipartisan support, swiftly moved in line with his plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

Some persons have raised security concerns relating to the character of persons who will be deported to Guyana.

Jagdeo said regardless, the government does not have a choice but to accept its citizens.

--- ---