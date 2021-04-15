On his birthday, man jailed for 4 years & fined $1.5M for ganja trafficking

Joel Cadagon, 51, was today slapped with a four-year prison sentence and fined $1.5 million after pleading guilty to the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The US-based Guyanese appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

The sentence was handed down on his birthday. He was represented by Attorney Dexter Smart.

On April 12, 2021, Cadagon had 2.036 kilograms of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford stated that on the day in question, Cadagon arrived in Guyana with three large suitcases and two handpieces.

Upon clearing immigration, he was subjected to a search by agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) during which four plastic bags containing the compressed marijuana was found wrapped in several pairs of jeans in one of the suitcases.

Custom officials conducted an additional search on the remaining luggage and unearthed several packs of small empty Ziploc bags and a tabletop scale.

The items were stuffed in several pairs of sneakers. Due to the discovery, Cadagon was reported arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters where he was processed and charged.