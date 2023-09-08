Omar Khan is new Head Coach of Guyana Women’s National Football Team

The Guyana Football Federation has announced the appointment of Guyana-born Mr. Omar Khan as the new Head Coach of Guyana Women’s National Football Team.

Khan who is a UEFA –A License holder brings to the job a wealth of experience having worked with several clubs in the Netherlands, with his most recent appointment being Head Coach of RKSV Spartaan Football Club. He is also a qualified Sports/Performance Psychologist.

Khan, 49, was born in Guyana but migrated to the Netherlands at the age four years. He has coached several recognized European professional players including Georginio Wijnaldum who played for Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and New Castle United, Memphis Depay of FC Barcelona, Olympique, Manchester United and PSV and Denzil Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven, Sparta and Heerenveen).

Khan said, “I am very excited to return to my roots after so many years and I look forward to continuing the positive developments of the staff and players. After good discussions with the GFF, I am happy with the opportunity and the confidence for this job.”

Mr. Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation said: “We are happy to welcome Coach Khan to our team, he brings tremendous experience to the role and I am confident that he will achieve the established targets for the team and the women’s game in Guyana. I would like to wish him every success in his new role and assure him of our complete support.”

Khan will be in arriving in Guyana very soon to take up his appointment as Lady Jags prepare for the upcoming Road to CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2023.

