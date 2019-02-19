Oman 24 all out after Scotland bowlers wreak havoc

Scotland 26 for no loss (Coetzer 16*, Cross 10*) beat Oman 24 all out (Khawar 15, Smith 4-7, Neill 4-7) by ten wickets

Oman slumped to the fourth-lowest List-A score in cricket history, after they were bowled out by Scotland for only 24 runs in Al Amerat.

Playing the first of three one-dayers, the hosts were all out inside 18 overs as Scotland’s Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith shared four wickets each.

In response, Scotland chased the target down in the fourth over, winning with 280 balls to spare. In all, only 20.3 overs were bowled in the match.

Six Oman batsmen were out for ducks, while No. 3 Khawar Ali top-scored with 15. His boundary off Neill in the 12th over was the only four of Oman’s innings.

It was Smith who did the early damage, taking three of Oman’s first six wickets to reduce them to 17 for 6. Thereafter, Neill took over, taking the last three wickets, without Oman adding a run as they slid from 24 for 7 to 24 all out. Oman’s eight-run partnership between Ajay Lalcheta (2) and Khawar – for the fifth wicket – was their highest.

Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross hit four boundaries in Scotland’s innings – including a four to finish the match – which lasted only 20 deliveries. The teams face off again on Wednesday for the second one-dayer, while the final match is scheduled for Friday at the same venue. (ESPNCricinfo)